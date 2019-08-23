Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $142.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.02.

SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

