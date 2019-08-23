Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 87.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,787,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,767,000 after buying an additional 247,743 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 31.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 8.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGN. Mizuho downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $160.55 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.21 and its 200 day moving average is $146.04.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Allergan’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

