Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Amc Networks news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $1,487,139.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,314.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $273,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,776.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of AMCX opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

