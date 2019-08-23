Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 21.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,250,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,121 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 78.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,243,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,772 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 67.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,757,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,993,000 after purchasing an additional 707,945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 267.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 876,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 637,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 295.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 459,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

