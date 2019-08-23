Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 26,524 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,524 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

