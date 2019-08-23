Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.54

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and traded as high as $12.41. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 55.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,815 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the first quarter worth $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

