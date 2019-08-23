Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price to $64.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price cut by Piper Jaffray Companies to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Fabrinet stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $1,287,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,466,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 233.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,961,000 after purchasing an additional 775,118 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $27,098,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $17,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 52.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 956,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 330,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $14,636,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

