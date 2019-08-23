Pirl (PIRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $764,417.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $764,417.00 and approximately $8,119.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 51,930,473 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.