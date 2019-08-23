Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.27, approximately 182,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 101,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Platinum Group Metals stock. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 296,367 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD owned about 1.23% of Platinum Group Metals worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

