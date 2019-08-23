Points International (TSE:PTS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.71

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and traded as low as $14.90. Points International shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 800 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.35 million and a PE ratio of 18.08.

About Points International (TSE:PTS)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

