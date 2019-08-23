Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) PT Set at $50.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) has been assigned a $50.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTE. National Securities dropped their target price on shares of Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

Shares of Polarityte stock remained flat at $$4.93 during trading on Tuesday. 1,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 312.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $186,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Cohen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,680. Insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Polarityte by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Polarityte by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

