Polis 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,800.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Polis has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00006764 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Polis has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $14,800.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 6,365,709 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

