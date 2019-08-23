PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Stock Price Down 5%

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.65, approximately 579,064 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 610,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 4.03%. PolyOne’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

