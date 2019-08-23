Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Cut to Neutral at Sidoti

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $215.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.40.

POOL opened at $196.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Pool has a 1-year low of $136.83 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.20 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 14,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $2,766,451.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,399.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,958 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,485. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 12.9% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at $869,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in Pool by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

