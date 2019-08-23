PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.37 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

