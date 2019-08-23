PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In related news, insider Philip Swift sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $114,443.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. 10,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,714. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

