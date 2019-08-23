Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

PVG opened at C$16.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.80. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.59 and a 1 year high of C$17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.21.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Quartermain sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$1,170,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,283,153 shares in the company, valued at C$35,633,168.87. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,339 over the last 90 days.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

