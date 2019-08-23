Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 31,364 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 19,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 735.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 666,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,168,626. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

