Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Crestwood Equity Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,039,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,958,000 after acquiring an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,348,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,451,000 after acquiring an additional 75,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 911,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after acquiring an additional 518,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 628,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 444,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 62,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In related news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $1,121,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $35.40. 114,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,889. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

