Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,658,000 after purchasing an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 47,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.67. The stock had a trading volume of 218,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,702. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.90.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

