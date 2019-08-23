Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 47,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,311,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,249,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.79 and a 200 day moving average of $180.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total transaction of $2,086,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $22,606,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,337,995 shares of company stock worth $248,254,692 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.