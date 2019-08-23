Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2,835.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,436,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.18. 2,913,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,382,906. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $173.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

