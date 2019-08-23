Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 358.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,345 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,053,000 after acquiring an additional 393,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,823,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price objective on Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 48,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $45.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

