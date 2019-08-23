Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 170.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 52,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,320,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $128.31. 479,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,029,182. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.46. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.73.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

