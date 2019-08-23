Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,039,000 after acquiring an additional 775,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,640,000 after acquiring an additional 788,247 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,334,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,975,000 after acquiring an additional 299,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.50. 391,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130,777. The company has a market cap of $297.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.18. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,026 shares of company stock valued at $50,867,990. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

