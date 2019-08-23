PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives $70.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

PRO has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura boosted their price target on PROS from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PROS in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on PROS from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get PROS alerts:

NYSE PRO traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. 111,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.13. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.41 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $143,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 781,973 shares of company stock worth $56,423,109. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,133,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 220.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.