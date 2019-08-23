PROS (NYSE:PRO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

PRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on PROS to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 target price on PROS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on PROS in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PROS to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.18.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. PROS has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $75.39.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Woestemeyer sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $54,112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 25,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,876,808.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 781,973 shares of company stock valued at $56,423,109 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth $188,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

