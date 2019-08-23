Proxeus Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Proxeus has a total market cap of $684,300.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proxeus has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00262593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.01308272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

