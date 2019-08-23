PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $245,820.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00025103 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002725 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00154323 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,366.45 or 0.99631892 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003118 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037487 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 806,422,198 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

