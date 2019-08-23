PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given a $95.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on PVH (NYSE:PVH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PVH to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $164.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PVH from $178.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.68.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 181,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,927. PVH has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $157.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PVH by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in PVH by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PVH by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 2,399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 242,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.