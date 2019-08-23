Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

NYSE:EL opened at $202.56 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total transaction of $3,615,502.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,807 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,690.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.