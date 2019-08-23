Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Declares Final Dividend of $0.13

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$5.69 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.15, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. Qantas Airways has a 1 year low of A$5.18 ($3.67) and a 1 year high of A$6.82 ($4.84).

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 313 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

