Qitmeer (HLC) Price Tops $0.0072

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $47,456.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinBene, Coinnest and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00262593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.01308272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095638 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.