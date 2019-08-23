Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of QFI stock opened at GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Monday. Quadrise Fuels International has a twelve month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.15.

Get Quadrise Fuels International alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Peter Kirk bought 18,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,270.01 ($1,659.49).

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.