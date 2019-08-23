Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of QLYS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.67. 509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,799. Qualys has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $107,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $579,270.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,583 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,653.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock worth $2,102,022. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,532,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Qualys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 627,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,611,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $16,375,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 14.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

