Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Qube has a 52-week low of A$2.32 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of A$3.22 ($2.28). The company’s fifty day moving average is A$3.10 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.91. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

