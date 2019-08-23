R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.5% of R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.71. 142,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,957. The company has a market cap of $281.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $283.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

