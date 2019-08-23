R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,414,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,204,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XOP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 1,643,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,367,572. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.