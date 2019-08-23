Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $660,416.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007299 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Binance, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

