Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) CEO Michael Dale Bauersachs Buys 31,377 Shares

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) CEO Michael Dale Bauersachs purchased 31,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $124,252.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 42,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,004. The company has a market capitalization of $154.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ramaco Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $65.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

METC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 479,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 470,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 137,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

