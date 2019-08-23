Rapids Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $14,061.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00260234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.01309379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021648 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00095233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 21,433,601,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,706,354,857 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

