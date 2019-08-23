Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 10.89%.

RAVN traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 28,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,942. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.34. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAVN. Sidoti began coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.