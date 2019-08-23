Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $494,819.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

