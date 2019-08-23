RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. RED has a market capitalization of $865,313.00 and approximately $7,269.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00723949 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015528 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

