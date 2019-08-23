Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Sells 112,282 Shares

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 112,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,964,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 117,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,905. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Corp will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $30.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $24.00 target price on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Redfin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

