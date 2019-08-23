Redrow (LON:RDW) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Redrow to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Redrow to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Redrow to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 659.60 ($8.62).

Shares of Redrow stock opened at GBX 566 ($7.40) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 3.27. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 551.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 579.82.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

