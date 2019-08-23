Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Receives $100.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $108.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

RS stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,350. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

In other news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $325,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,495,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,590,000 after purchasing an additional 178,013 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,114,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,704,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

