Request Network Trading Down 3% This Week (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Request Network token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, Radar Relay and Liqui. During the last week, Request Network has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Request Network has a total market cap of $15.89 million and approximately $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00261474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.01308017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095039 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Request Network

Request Network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official website is request.network. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Request Network is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Koinex, Mercatox, OKEx, COSS, IDEX, Bitbns, Ethfinex, WazirX, DDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui, Gate.io, Huobi, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

