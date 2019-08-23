Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE: AX.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2019 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

8/2/2019 – Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE AX.UN traded down C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$12.12. 253,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$8.75 and a 1-year high of C$12.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 32.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.77%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

