Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Group (RSTGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.